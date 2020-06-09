Kasey's Blog, Mason & Remy

Home » 20 Years Ago – Kenny & Tim Arrested Together

20 Years Ago – Kenny & Tim Arrested Together

June 9, 2020
Kenny Chesney : Photo by Chris Files Photography
Kenny Chesney : Photo by Chris Files Photography

It’s been 20 years since two of our favorite artists were arrested in Upstate New York for what became known as the “horse incident”.

Tim McGraw & Kenny Chesney were in Buffalo, New York on June 3, 2000. They were in town to perform at George Strait Country Music Festival. When Kenny Chesney ride away on a deputy’s horse, McGraw proceeded to attack Erie County Sheriff’s Deputies who tried to stop Chesney. Chesney was charged with disorderly conduct, and McGraw was ultimately charged with a felony for assaulting a police officer, who suffered minor injuries. A year after the incident, both men were found not guilty.

Kenny stated, “Unfortunately, what was meant to be a totally innocent and fun gesture, was blown way out of proportion. Tim McGraw and I have been friends for a very long time. When he saw me in danger of being harmed, he simply came over to help out his friend.”