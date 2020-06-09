20 Years Ago – Kenny & Tim Arrested Together

It’s been 20 years since two of our favorite artists were arrested in Upstate New York for what became known as the “horse incident”.

Tim McGraw & Kenny Chesney were in Buffalo, New York on June 3, 2000. They were in town to perform at George Strait Country Music Festival. When Kenny Chesney ride away on a deputy’s horse, McGraw proceeded to attack Erie County Sheriff’s Deputies who tried to stop Chesney. Chesney was charged with disorderly conduct, and McGraw was ultimately charged with a felony for assaulting a police officer, who suffered minor injuries. A year after the incident, both men were found not guilty.

Kenny stated, “Unfortunately, what was meant to be a totally innocent and fun gesture, was blown way out of proportion. Tim McGraw and I have been friends for a very long time. When he saw me in danger of being harmed, he simply came over to help out his friend.”