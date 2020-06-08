Cole Swindell turns "Single Saturday Night" into an official single

Due to popular demand, Cole Swindell is officially releasing “Single Saturday Night” as a single.

The country hitmaker dropped the catchy new tune in May as a treat for fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans’ response to the song was overwhelmingly positive, so much so that Cole was compelled to release it as his 11th single. It follows his previous number-one hit, “Love You Too Late.”

“I’ve loved ‘Single Saturday Night’ since the first time I heard it. And having the fans be as excited and love it has much as me has blown me away,” Cole shares. “I am ready for summer and so glad this is my next song at country radio!”

Cole is scheduled to resume his Down to Earth Tour later this year, picking up on October 1 in his home state of Georgia. He’ll also open for Thomas Rhett on the postponed Center Point Road Tour that begins in June 2021.

By Cillea Houghton

