Carly Pearce debuts new song "Show Me Around" on the Grand Ole Opry

Courtesy of Grand Ole Opry, photo by Chris HolloCarly Pearce marked her 75th appearance on the Grand Ole Opry by debuting a new song called “Show Me Around.”

The song was inspired by the speech that fellow songwriter Barry Dean delivered at the funeral for beloved producer and songwriter busbee, who passed away in 2019 due to a rare form of brain cancer.

Busbee co-wrote and produced Carly’s breakthrough single “Every Little Thing” and produced her latest self-titled album — it was one of the last projects he worked on before his untimely passing.

Commemorating the special appearance, Carly premiered an acoustic version of “Show Me Around” in the Opry circle on Saturday.

“Bet you’re up there right now/Making plans and writing out/All your favorite places/That you just can’t wait to take us,” she sang. “And we’ll get to spend forever/Talkin’ ’bout whatever/When I get there, promise you’ll track me down/And show me around,” she sang.

“If anybody’s ever lost anybody, this felt like a really cool way to look at our loved ones that are going to meet us in heaven and show us around,” Carly said of the song.

She and Lee Brice also performed their top five duet, “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” at the Opry.

