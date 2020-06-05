Mitchell Tenpenny shares successes with his fans as “Alcohol You Later” goes gold

Courtesy of Mitchell Tenpenny

Mitchell Tenpenny got a huge surprise while hosting a live-streamed fan Q&A on social media recently: Chris, a founding member of his fan club, virtually presented him with an RIAA gold certification plaque for his 2019 single, “Alcohol You Later.”

It was especially appropriate that a fan surprised Mitchell with the new accolade, given that he first released “Alcohol You Later” as a single based on fan demand. The song is also included on his major label debut album, Telling All My Secrets.

“This is how important the fans are!” Mitchell said of the achievement. “This is 100% the fans’ gold record and I am forever indebted to those who have given me a career and a chance. Thank y’all from the bottom of my heart.”

“Alcohol You Later” followed Mitchell’s breakthrough, chart-topping hit, “Drunk Me.” The singer’s most recent radio single is “Anything She Says,” a duet with Australian duo Seaforth.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.