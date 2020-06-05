“Mind on Fishin’”: Trace Adkins faces a country conundrum in his playful new tune

Many rural residents have been caught now and again between their obligation to make it to church on time, and their desire to catch just one or two more fish. That’s the conundrum Trace Adkins faces in his up-tempo new tune, “Mind on Fishin’,” which he released along with an accompanying music video this week.

“As a man who still likes to fish about every evening, ‘Mind on Fishin’’ is very relatable to me,” the singer reveals. “The song, co-written by one of my favorite writers, Wynn Varble, along with Aaron Raitiere, humorously tells the story of a struggle we have all faced a time or two.”

It’s a feel-good tune with an equally upbeat music video: The clip further highlights the story behind the song, following a guy in his truck as he blows off church in favor of spending time with God out on the lake, “in the middle of his creation.”

“Mind on Fishin’” follows “Better Off,” which was Trace’s first solo single release since 2017. The two new tracks are the singer’s first since signing to Verge Records.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.