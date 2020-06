Forbes released its annual Celebrity 100 list of the highest-paid entertainers, and Kylie Jenner is on top, after earning $590 million over the past year. Kanye West is second with $170 million, and Roger Federer is third, with $106.3 million. Luke Bryan came in at number 62 with $45 million and Blake Shelton at #70 with $43.5 million. FULL LIST