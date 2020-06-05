LISTEN: Travis Denning Talks Serious Possibility Of ‘After A Few’ Going Number One

Nashville’s Travis Denning is having a lot of success right away with his debut single “After A Few”. The song has steady climbed and reached #2 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. So how does it feel to be so close to the top spot? According to Travis, “nervous, excited, and super pumped!”

While he is hesitant to start celebrating until it’s official, the Georgia native is certainly grateful, saying, “Honestly this week I’m just grateful. I’m obviously nervous. I’m excited. I’m super pumped, but I’m just kind of grateful for the opportunity that we’re making this push to No. 1. Whether it hits it or not, this song has been on such a journey – a record-breaking journey – and just to see people dig into a song and fall in love with it and hold onto it is more than enough than I’ll ever need to be happy, but I do think that No. 1spot would be a nice little cherry on top.”

