Jason Aldean's Night Train delivers Tyler Farr's 'Only Truck in Town'

Jason Aldean‘s Night Train Records officially pulls out of the station today, with the release of its first album, Tyler Farr‘s EP, Only Truck in Town.

The ACM Entertainer of the Decade also produced the four-track project. But Tyler says they didn’t try to re-invent the wheel, instead sticking with the same approach that brought Tyler number ones like “Redneck Crazy,” “Whiskey in My Water,” and “A Guy Walks into a Bar.”

“Honestly, Jason wanted me to just, you know, do what I do, just be me,” Tyler tells ABC Audio. “And so it’s nothing crazy different.”

“It’s not something that you’re gonna go, ‘Wow. Who’s that?'” he adds. “We got, I think for me, the best vocals, best production out of any album I’ve done so far.”

It’s been five years since Tyler put out his most recent album, Suffer in Peace, and he believes Only Truck in Town is his best effort yet.

“I think we just kicked it up a notch on this album,” he reflects. “Every album I try to outdo the last one. I think bringing Jason on in this situation with his vision, [and] everything made us able to do that.”

The music video for the title track and current single, “Only Truck in Town,” premieres Saturday at 9 a.m. ET on CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown.

On Monday, Jason joins Tyler for a live chat on Instagram starting at 8 p.m. ET.

By Stephen Hubbard

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.