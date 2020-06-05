FGL Fest canceled as NASCAR Fourth of July race weekend plans to proceed without fans

The 2020 FGL Fest, hosted and headlined by superstar duo Florida Georgia Line, has been canceled. The event was scheduled to take place as part of the Fourth of July NASCAR race weekend next month.

Amid ongoing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials have decided that the race will take place without fans in the stands. Due to that decision, and in accordance with local social distancing guidelines, other public events have been canceled.

According to a statement from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, anyone who purchased tickets to the show will be entitled to a full refund or credit toward a future event.

Last month, FGL united with a slew of their fellow artists, including Thomas Rhett and Lady Antebellum, for a remote, all-star performance of the national anthem kicking off NBC’s Indy 500 Special: Back Home Again.

Featuring a re-airing of the 2019 Indy 500 race, the Memorial Day broadcast came the same day that the 2020 event had originally been scheduled to take place. Due to the pandemic, the 2020 Indy 500 is now planned for August 23.

Despite the hold on their live show plans, Florida Georgia Line has continued to share new music. The group recently released their 6-Pack EP, which features the top-fifteen hit, “I Love My Country.”

By Carena Liptak

