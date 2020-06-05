Brantley Gilbert finds the positive in “Hard Days” with his inspiring new single

Brantley Gilbert is hoping to provide his fans with a message of positivity with his new single, “Hard Days.” The mid-tempo ballad offers some perspective on challenging times, reflecting that if bad times didn’t exist, the good times wouldn’t be nearly so sweet.

“If you never had hard days/If you never had a heartbreak/Never had more than you can take/Or carried the weight of life on your shoulders,” Brantley sings in the chorus. “Would you feel like you earned it?/Would you live with a purpose?/Or ever know your own strength? If you didn’t have hard days…”

Before he shared the song, Brantley explained on social media that he hopes “Hard Days” will come as a message of much-needed hope during a tumultuous time. “This song is about hope and healing…The world could use a little bit of both right now,” he wrote.

When the song came out on Friday, the singer added that he hopes “Hard Days” helps listeners put whatever they’re grappling with into perspective.

“It’s about taking the good with the bad and finding hope even when there doesn’t seem to be any,” he explained. “Whatever it is you’re dealing with…I hope this song brings you a little bit of healing.”

By Carena Liptak

