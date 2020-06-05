Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
BIG 3: George Floyd Memorial, STL COVID-19 Cases & MIZZOU Late Start
June 5, 2020
1. Mourners honored George Floyd at the end of his memorial service yesterday with silence.
2. St. Louis task force hospitals reported some of their lowest coronavirus numbers to date.
3. The Faculty Council at Mizzou has voted down a proposal to start classes early this fall, but it approved a plan to move classes online after Thanksgiving.
Mizzou officials are considering an early start to the fall semester due to Covid-19. https://t.co/NjMqGYY0n2— STLBusinessJournal (@stlouisbiz) June 5, 2020