“Worldwide Beautiful”: Kane Brown’s new equality anthem has a timely message to share

Kane Brown’s new song, “Worldwide Beautiful,” is one he’s been saving for quite a while now, but during the current movement against racism and police brutality, the singer says it was the perfect time to share his new song.

“Worldwide Beautiful” is an anthem for equality, calling on fans to open their hearts and see beyond racial divides.

“You’re missing every color if you’re only seeing black and white/Tell me how you’re gonna change your mind if your heart’s unmovable,” Kane sings in the chorus. “We ain’t that different from each other/From one another, I look around/And see worldwide beautiful…”

The song will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of America, an equality advocacy group that fights against racism and discrimination and builds positive environments for young people.

Kane teased the release of “Worldwide Beautiful” late last year, and the song also lends its name to his most recent tour. He returned to the track this week, just a couple of days after issuing a statement on social media rallying against discrimination and division.

Simultaneously, millions of Americans have turned out in protest following the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis May 25 after white former police officer Derek Chauvin pressed a knee against his neck for more than eight minutes. Chauvin has since been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

By Carena Liptak

