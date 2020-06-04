Summerfest 2020, featuring Sam Hunt, Morgan Wallen and more, canceled for the first time in 53 years

Milwaukee’s Summerfest 2020 has officially been canceled due to ongoing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s the first time the festival has been canceled in its 53-year history.

Billed as “The World’s Largest Music Festival,” the 11-day, all-genre event was set to feature a number of country acts. Sam Hunt was originally slated to perform as part of his Southside Summer Tour, along with opening acts Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Ernest.

Other country artists on deck to take the stage included Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan and Morgan Wallen. Big names from other genres were featured in the lineup, too, such as Justin Bieber and Styx.

Prior to the cancellation, Summerfest 2020 had already been postponed once. Originally scheduled to take place June 24-July 5, the event was moved to September. However, amid continuing uncertainties surrounding the pandemic, the festival will ultimately not go on as planned.

Refund information is available at the festival’s website. More details regarding Summerfest 2021 is expected to be announced in the weeks ahead.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.