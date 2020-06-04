Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton on 'Forbes'’ 2020 100 Highest-Paid Celebrities list

Forbes has unveiled its annual list of highest-paid celebrities, and Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan both make the cut in 2020.

Luke clocks in at number 62 on the list, raking in $45.5 million as of this June. The country superstar cleans up in ticket sales, netting an average gross of more than $1 million per city, but that’s not his only source of income: Forbes estimates that Luke earns $12 million per season for his American Idol judging gig.

But Luke’s not the only country star with a side hustle in televised singing competitions. Blake Shelton comes in at number 70 on Forbes’ list, earning $43.5 million. That’s $13 million per season for his role as a coach on The Voice, in addition to his ample income from record and ticket sales.

Of course, both Blake and Luke have taken a financial hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as neither were able to tour during the first half of 2020. They’re not alone: Forbes reports the celebrities on their list earned a combined $6.1 billion before taxes and fees, which is down $200 million from 2019’s reports.

Luke is planning to release a new album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, this year, and had to push back his Proud to Be Right Here Tour as a result of the virus’ spread. However, that’s not slowing his chart success: His current single, “One Margarita,” is rising up the top 10.

The two richest celebrities on the Forbes list are Kylie Jenner and Kanye West, earning a whopping $590 million and $170 million, respectively.

By Carena Liptak

