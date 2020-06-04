Kip Moore Believes Live Shows Are Coming Soon

On June 3rd, Kip Moore took to Twitter to encourage fans that his live shows are “on the horizon”. Many fans questioned how that may look, & if there is a timeline on this concept, but mostly showed their overwhelming excitement.

Live shows are on the horizon.. — Kip Moore (@KipMooreMusic) June 3, 2020

You just made my year, no lie!! — Debbie Goins (@debbiegoins74) June 3, 2020

OMG!!!!!! Can't wait for the day that's released. Here, Roadtrip , whatever….. — Rose K (@rkcountrygirl) June 3, 2020