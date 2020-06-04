Mason & Remy
Kip Moore Believes Live Shows Are Coming Soon
June 4, 2020
On June 3rd, Kip Moore took to Twitter to encourage fans that his live shows are “on the horizon”. Many fans questioned how that may look, & if there is a timeline on this concept, but mostly showed their overwhelming excitement.
Live shows are on the horizon..— Kip Moore (@KipMooreMusic) June 3, 2020
You just made my year, no lie!!— Debbie Goins (@debbiegoins74) June 3, 2020
OMG!!!!!! Can't wait for the day that's released. Here, Roadtrip , whatever…..— Rose K (@rkcountrygirl) June 3, 2020
The horizon is looking like a damn fine place to be, then!!!— Meghan Welch (@megcolrdglasses) June 3, 2020