ICYMI: Carrie Underwood Plans On Releasing Christmas Album Later This Year

I like a good Wednesday news update. That’s what we received from Carrie Underwood yesterday afternoon as she announced she’s planning on releasing a full-length Christmas album later on this year to celebrate the holiday season! In fact, it’s her latest update since wrapping up her Cry Pretty 360 Tour last year.

According to Country Now, this will mark the superstar’s first full Christmas album. She previously released a holiday edition of her Carnival Ride album in 2007. The Walmart exclusive featured five Christmas classics, including “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “The First Noel,” “What Child Is This,” “O Holy Night” and “Do You Hear What I Hear.”

Check out the post below and let us know if you're anticipating the album as much as we are at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

The Christmas album will be out THIS year! Thankful for some good news in 2020! @carrieunderwood 🎅🏻🤶🏻🎄🎁❄️ — Carrie Underwood Fan (@CUnews4Fans) June 3, 2020

