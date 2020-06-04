Covered by Country: Dierks Bentley, Carrie Underwood and more featured in new line of face masks

Fans who want to help stop the spread of COVID-19 while still repping their favorite country artists are in for a treat: Universal Music Group has launched its cloth face mask campaign, called Covered by Country.

The new line offers a wide selection of masks to choose from, featuring a number of different country acts. Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Maddie & Tae and Darius Rucker are just a few of the artists with a mask sporting their name.

AT $15 each, the masks are reusable and washable. They also support a good cause: 100% of Covered by Country’s net proceeds benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which provides financial help for music industry members impacted by the pandemic.

Although states are gradually reopening following the COVID-19 shutdown, most artists haven’t yet resumed touring, as the risk of the virus’ spread at mass gatherings like concerts is still significant. Many acts have officially postponed their tours until 2021, while others are hoping to resume performances in the fall.

By Carena Liptak

