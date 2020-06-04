Carrie Underwood To Release A 2020 Christmas Album

On June 3rd, Carrie hosted a live stream event to connect with fans before the CMT Celebrates Our Heroes program. It was then that she shared the news of a project she has been creating since her last tour ended in 2019.. Carrie Underwood’s releasing a Christmas album before the 2020 holiday season!

She’s previously released holiday anthems including “Do You Hear What I Hear,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “The First Noel,” “What Child Is This” and “O Holy Night”.