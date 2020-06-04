Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video

BIG 3: Peaceful Protests, No New Cases From Ozarks & Crestwood Project Shelved

June 4, 2020
1. Protests against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week drew hundreds across the region last night.

2. Missouri heath officials say no new COVID-19 cases have been reported from the large party at the Lake of the Ozarks over the Memorial Day weekend. 

Here’s some footage of the parties over Memorial Day Weekend.

3. Blaming COVID-19, a developer has shelved plans to redevelop the former Crestwood Mall property. 