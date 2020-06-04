BIG 3: Peaceful Protests, No New Cases From Ozarks & Crestwood Project Shelved

1. Protests against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week drew hundreds across the region last night.

2. Missouri heath officials say no new COVID-19 cases have been reported from the large party at the Lake of the Ozarks over the Memorial Day weekend.

No new COVID-19 cases from Lake of the Ozarks crowds, Missouri health director says https://t.co/IgcPpyGlo3 by @michelemunz pic.twitter.com/u5EHdDHDZD — St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) June 4, 2020

Here’s some footage of the parties over Memorial Day Weekend.

3. Blaming COVID-19, a developer has shelved plans to redevelop the former Crestwood Mall property.