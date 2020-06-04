Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
BIG 3: Peaceful Protests, No New Cases From Ozarks & Crestwood Project Shelved
June 4, 2020
1. Protests against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week drew hundreds across the region last night.
2. Missouri heath officials say no new COVID-19 cases have been reported from the large party at the Lake of the Ozarks over the Memorial Day weekend.
No new COVID-19 cases from Lake of the Ozarks crowds, Missouri health director says https://t.co/IgcPpyGlo3 by @michelemunz pic.twitter.com/u5EHdDHDZD— St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) June 4, 2020
Here’s some footage of the parties over Memorial Day Weekend.
3. Blaming COVID-19, a developer has shelved plans to redevelop the former Crestwood Mall property.
The city of Crestwood said the mall’s redevelopment remains a “major priority.” https://t.co/C6SqZz4GB3— STLBusinessJournal (@stlouisbiz) June 3, 2020