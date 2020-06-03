Watch CMT Celebrates Our Heroes, Tonight

Tonight, June 3rd at 7 PM CST, CMT will be hosting a live event, even stretching to three more networks, (Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land). CMT Celebrates Our Heroes is a two-hour celebration to honor the COVID-19 front-liners, including; Healthcare workers, Educators, Community Leaders, Food Industry, Infrastructure, First Responders, US Military, and more.

The extensive list of tonight’s talent will include;

Blake Shelton, Gary Sinise, Jake Owen, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Lee Brice, Reba McEntire, Scarlett Johansson, Sean Penn and Zac Brown, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, Darius Rucker, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Sam Hunt, Tim McGraw and Thomas Rhett, with cameos from Carrie Underwood, Kristen Bell and Lauren Daigle.