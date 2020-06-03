'Only Truck in Town': Tyler Farr readies his Jason Aldean-produced EP for release

It’s been five years since Tyler Farr released a new project, but on Friday, he’ll return with his new, four-song EP, Only Truck in Town.

The project also marks Farr’s first release since inking a deal with Jason Aldean’s Night Train Records, who also signed on to produce the new music.

Only Truck in Town takes its name from Tyler’s latest single, which he released early in 2020. The blazing anthem of small-town love shows a more mature take on a party anthem from the singer, whose previous hits include 2013’s “Redneck Crazy” and 2014’s “A Guy Walks into a Bar.”

“It’s been five years since I put out the Suffer in Peace album — I love my fans and they have been waiting patiently for new music and now I can finally say that the new music is here…for them,” Tyler says.

“These songs really speak to who I am — my good buddy, Jason Aldean, produced the EP and knows me better than most people, so working with him just felt right,” he adds. “Together, we created something very real, and that’s exactly what I want my fans to hear from me.”

In addition to the single, Only Truck in Town features three new songs, including “Soundtrack to a Small Town Sundown,” “I Wish Dogs Could Live Forever,” and “Heaven on Dirt.”

By Carena Liptak

