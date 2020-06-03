Morgan Wallen tests out brand new ballad, “Wasted on You,” with fans on social media

Music News

June 3, 2020
Morgan Wallen’s gearing up to record a new album, and before he heads into the studio, he’s sharing a snippet of a just-written song to see what fans think.

The singer posted a voice memo recording to Instagram this week, explaining that he had written it only one day before. Called “Wasted on You,” the song is a painful ballad about a dead-end relationship that he just can’t help returning to, even though he knows it’s not going anywhere.

“All of this time and all of this money/All of these sorries I don’t owe you honey/All of these miles on this Chevy/And prayers in a pew/All them days I spent wasted on you,” Morgan sings in the chorus.

Heartbreak is fertile subject matter for Morgan these days: His latest single, “Chasin’ You,” recently reached number-one at country radio, becoming the singer’s third chart-topping hit. At the time, he reflected that it was especially gratifying to see the song’s success due to the fact that it is inspired by a real-life story from his past.

In his new song, Morgan sings about drowning his sorrows in a glass of something strong, and he’s also got real-world experience with being a little over-served. Late last month, the singer was arrested on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct in downtown Nashville.

He was subsequently released from jail on a $500 bond, and promptly took to social media to apologize for the incident and “clear the air.”

By Carena Liptak
