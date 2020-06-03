LOCASH embraces unity with "One Big Country Song"

The latest hit by LOCASH is “One Big Country Song,” an uptempo tune that points out the things we all have in common.

It’s the duo’s first top-ten single in almost four years, and a message that seems to be hitting home with listeners as the world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic and grapples with racial injustice after the death of George Floyd.

But Chris Lucas believes “One Big Country Song” is an expression of the unity you’ll always find in country music.

“I had this conversation the other day with… my neighbor…” Chris tells ABC Audio. “He was a football player and he comes over and he starts talking to me. And he’s like, you know, ‘Why do you sing country music? You like a bunch of music.'”

“I said, ‘We can all be like, you know, Brothers Osborne or any duo, Florida Georgia Line — Tyler [Hubbard]’s our producer,” he explains. “But there’s a connect, even though we’re not at each other’s throat, but we’re against each other, you know? We’re competition.'”

When times get tough, Chris says the rivalries are forgotten.

“If something happens to any of us, country music comes together,” he reflects. “And you see the family. There’s nothing more important than the family in country music.”

“And that’s why I love this. I love country music because of that,” he says.

“One Big Country Song” is LOCASH’s first top-ten hit since they topped the chart in October of 2016 with “I Know Somebody.” It’s from their latest album, Brothers, the title track of which was inspired by the relationship of Chris and musical partner, Preston Brust.

By Stephen Hubbard

