ICYMI: Lindsay Ell Supports Nashville Protesters And Reflects On The Moment

With protests now taking place all over the world over the death of George Floyd and police brutality against African Americans, Music City wasn’t short of their fair share of protesters. On Saturday, Nashville’s Lindsay Ell spent her day voicing her anger, and afterward going to Instagram to say, “We have to start speaking up and teaching each other there is only one kind of love. Racism is a learned behavior and we are far too educated of a society to let this injustice continue to happen.”

@iamholleman