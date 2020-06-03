Garth Brooks reschedules his Cincinnati stadium tour stop amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Garth Brooks has postponed his upcoming stadium show at Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium, which was planned for June 27. Though he hasn’t yet announced when he plans to reschedule the concert, Garth did assure fans that originally purchased tickets will be honored at the new date.

It’s the second time the superstar has had to push his Cincinnati performance, which was originally planned for May 16. However, stay-at-home regulations caused by the pandemic continue to make gatherings unsafe, especially due to the massive audience turnout expected for Garth’s performance.

When tickets for the show first went on sale, Garth set an all-time record for the city of Cincinnati, selling out the stadium’s 70,000 seats in just 75 minutes. It is the only stop planned for Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia on Garth’s Stadium Tour.

During a recent installment of his Facebook series, Inside Studio G, Garth focused on the future, looking ahead to a busy touring year in 2021 even if it means running himself a little ragged.

“You hope that you’re running your tail off ‘cause this is something you want to do. You know, we’re talking about that this is the job you want,” he explained. “This is the job — you roll in, you get to play. You run as fast as your crew guys are safe.”

Garth was also recently forced to postpone his Charlotte stadium tour stop, which was planned for June 13. The singer rescheduled that show for October.

By Carena Liptak

