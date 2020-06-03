Forever and Ever, Amen: Randy Travis’ memoir tops Book Authority’s ‘Best Country Music Books’ list

Randy Travis is adding yet another milestone to his collections of awards, honors and accolades. His 2019 memoir, Forever and Ever, Amen: A Memoir of Music, Faith and Braving the Storms of Life, tops Book Authority’s Best Country Music Books of All Time list.

Randy’s memoir, which he wrote with the help of best-selling author Ken Abraham, tells the story of the country legend’s personal life and long, tumultuous career. It includes a recount of the devastating stroke he suffered in 2013, which rendered him unable to sing.

“I didn’t really feel I had a book to write until I stood on the distant shore and looked back over the ripples my life has made — on myself and on others,” Travis explained when his book was first released. “My songs were the stories of my life and I learned from those who listened [that] they were theirs too. My fans inspired me and continue to do so.”

Other high-ranking country titles on Book Authority’s 82-book list include Scotty McCreery’s memoir, a biography of Guy Clark, Merle Haggard’s autobiography and more.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.