BIG 3: $100k Reward, STL Curfew and Illinois Cocktail Pickup & Delivery

1. A 100-thousand-dollar reward is being offered for information in the shootings of four St. Louis police officers late Monday night.

There’s a $10K reward for information that leads to an arrest in the death of a retired St. Louis City police captain who was shot and killed outside of a looted pawn shop early Tuesday. https://t.co/lb8FqfEBz1 via @KMOV. — Mary King (@MaryKingTV) June 3, 2020

2. Mayor Lyda Krewson has imposed a curfew for the city of St. Louis following days and nights of sometimes violent protests. The curfew will run from 9 p.m. until six a.m., and the mayor says it will last for the next few days.

3. Restaurants and bars with liquor licenses in Illinois are now allowed to sell alcoholic beverages for pickup and delivery.