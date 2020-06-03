Alan Jackson pushes drive-in shows to next week as weather threat looms in Alabama

Alan Jackson is postponing two “Small Town Drive-In” events scheduled for this week due to potentially inclement weather.

The country superstar originally planned the events as his first drive-in concerts, reconfigured in order to comply with social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The shows were originally scheduled for June 5 and June 6 in Cullman, Alabama and Fairhope, Alabama, respectively.

However, the weather forecast hasn’t been cooperative with Alan’s plans to get back onstage. Projections of potential tropical storms have caused concert organizers to postpone the Fairhope show, in the interest of keeping fans and crew safe.

Due to the unique staging logistics of the drive-in format, Alan’s Cullman show will also be postponed in order to take place in conjunction with the second concert. All purchased tickets will be honored at the new dates.

Alan’s Cullman show will now take place next Friday, June 13, with the Fairhope performance happening the following day, on Saturday, June 14.

Last week, Alan also revealed that he’s adding face masks to his merchandise collection. Fans can now purchase cloth masks bearing some of the singer’s best-loved lyrics, such as “It’s five o’clock somewhere” and more.

By Carena Liptak

Just announced – Small Town Drive-in June 5 & 6th! Tickets onsale May 27th 10am CST! Fan Club Presale starts today at 5pm. More details at https://t.co/q76XhbJ0pu#AJDriveIn#KeepinItCountry pic.twitter.com/B2yQFfO0gt — Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson) May 26, 2020

