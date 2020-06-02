Home » The Country Community Reacts & Speaks Out
We will never see peace in this world until we ALL see each other as PEOPLE. We will never understand each other when you have people on 2 different sides. We have to become 1 to be at peace ☮️ ❤️— Kane Brown (@kanebrown) June 1, 2020
To God, I’m Srry that we’ve been here this long and continue to be terrible to each other. I’m sure your vision for us looked drastically different. I hope we can work towards changing this now…not tomorrow, but now. #onelove pic.twitter.com/A31Q6mBjHl— Kip Moore (@KipMooreMusic) June 1, 2020
It’s been hard to find the words to adequately convey how outraged and sad I am. WHITE PEOPLE HAVE HAD IT SO FUCKING WRONG SINCE THE BEGINNING and I will do whatever I can I help break the DISGUSTING, damaging cycle racism and systemic privilege causes. I will not be a bystander.— K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) June 1, 2020
I'm just a man who loves his family.And wants this world, this country, this life to be experienced to the best of any child's imagination and ability.Without regard to color, creed, religion or sexual orientation.— thetimmcgraw (@TheTimMcGraw) May 31, 2020
🤍 https://t.co/ylWEPEK3K9 pic.twitter.com/rpgNF4vS65— Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) May 30, 2020
You cannot make this up y’all. People are trying to divide us. Don’t let that happen at all cost. https://t.co/Vguk3HL1pQ— Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) June 1, 2020
Let’s not ignore the elephant in the room. Silence is violence.#blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/UZeejR1IlE— Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) May 31, 2020
We can’t speak to how it feels to be the target of racism in America, but we can see the pain, the suffering & the toll it continues to take. Our hope is that we all take the time to listen, educate ourselves, have difficult conversations and make changes through our own actions. pic.twitter.com/PymyvskrC7— Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) May 31, 2020
Some thoughts this morning. Focus your hearts pic.twitter.com/pufOxYHKyo— Old Dominion (@OldDominion) May 31, 2020
The worst part about the criminals who were looting/burning/defacing Nashville last night, is that it TOTALLY shifts focus to THEM instead of the murder of #GeorgeFloyd It dishonors the memory of Mr Floyd and only serves to make the divide in our country that much deeper.— John Rich (@johnrich) May 31, 2020
pic.twitter.com/QkYirR2UCy— Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) June 1, 2020
