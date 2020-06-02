Lindsay Ell pledges support to Donate My Wage

In correlation with #BlackoutTuesday, members of the music industry have launched DonateMyWage.org to support black organizations working toward racial justice.

Launched Tuesday morning, the site prompts users to type in their hour or salaried pay to be calculated into a total one-day wage that can then be donated to a series of organizations working to end racism and injustice in America.

Fifteen organizations are available for users to donate to, including the Nashville chapter of Black Lives Matter and Gideon’s Army, a Nashville-based nonprofit that creates restorative justice programs with the goal of “dismantling the school-to-prison pipeline through social activism by children in the prison pipeline, their families, and their community,” Gideon’s Army states.

Other organizations are the Equal Justice Initiative that works to end mass incarceration across the country; Color of Change, described as a “racial justice movement” that designs campaigns aimed to end the practices that suppress the Black community; and the National Urban League, a 110-year-old organization that works to “provide economic empowerment, educational opportunities and the guarantee of civil rights for the underserved in America,” as stated on their website.

Lindsay Ell has pledged her support for the initiative on Instagram alongside the statement, “Donate your wage for a day because Black Lives Matter and lasting change requires the support.”

Lindsay is one of many of her country music peers participating in #BlackoutTuesday, a music industry-wide initiative that stands in support of Black Lives Matter.

By Cillea Houghton

