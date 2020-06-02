ICYMI: Mayor Lyda Krewson Announces St. Louis City Curfew Set For 9PM

St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson announced a curfew is in place starting tonight from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. It comes following a night of unrest that included the murder of a retired officer at a pawn shop and the shooting of four officers, according to Fox2Now.com.

“This is certainly an inconvenience for all of our residents, I apologize for that because the actions of a few, the actions of a few hundred individuals, some of whom may not even be from our community, are causing this curfew. But we have to give law enforcement and our fire department the tools that they need to try and keep us safe and try and protect property, and this curfew is a means to that end,” said Krewson.

Curfew begins tonight in St. Louis City Posted by Fox2Now on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

@iamholleman