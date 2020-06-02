Garth Brooks believes we can achieve world peace: "We'll get there"

Garth Brooks is hopeful that the world is on its way to becoming a better place.

In the Monday-night episode of his Facebook Live show, Inside Studio G, Garth took an optimistic tone in the midst of the protests and riots, some of which have been violent, that have come in response to the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man in Minneapolis who died after a former white police officer, Derek Chauvin, was caught on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.

One of Garth’s many famous tunes is the 1992 hit “We Shall Be Free,” which calls for unity among the human race, a reality he believes we can achieve.

“We’ll get there. It might not be in our lifetime. It might not be in my children or my grandchildren’s lifetime, but we’ll get there,” he says. “This world’s a lot better — I know a lot of people think this world is going the other way, but I think this world’s a lot better than it used to be. I really do.”

Garth also told fans about a humbling moment he shared with wife Trisha Yearwood this weekend. As Trisha expressed her anguish over the situation, saying that it feels as though the world is on fire, Garth led her outside on their Tennessee property to get perspective.

“I said, ‘The world isn’t burning. And the reason why the world isn’t burning is because there’s a lot more people that believe in loving one another than they believe in burning the world,'” Garth comforted. “So just believe that the person next to you is a good person. We’ll get through this.”

By Cillea Houghton

