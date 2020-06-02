Carly Pearce Sends Encouraging Message To 2020 Graduates

Carly Pearce showed her love to the Class of 2020 with some sweet words.

“Hello, high school graduates. It’s Carly Pearce and I wanted to send a little message, first off, congratulating each and every one of you for such a huge accomplishment. I know that high school isn’t easy and getting here is a huge deal. So, congratulations. I also know that this is probably the last way that you thought you would be graduating, and I know it’s gotta be difficult. I know that it’s missing out on a lot of things. I know that it’s a lot of confusion and a lot of sadness, but I am here to tell you that it won’t last forever. You’re going to have so many amazing memories to look forward to in the next four years as you figure out what you’re gonna be doing and going to college and meeting new people. Hang onto all of the memories that you have in high school and know that it is a large world with lots more memories coming. So congratulations! Hope to see you all on the road sometime at a show.”