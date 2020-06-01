WATCH: Carrie Underwood GOES IN On TikTok ‘Savage’ Dance Challenge

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s got one of the hottest songs on the planet right now with her latest single “Savage” and all of TikTok is dancing to it! Nashville’s Carrie Underwood took part in the challenge on Friday and absolutely crushed it, proving she’s more than just a pretty face with a pretty voice.

Carrie was modest about it though, saying in the caption, “We know we are not, in fact, savage.” Could’ve fooled us with those moves. Watch the video below and let us know if you’ve taken part in the challenge at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

