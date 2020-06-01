Trisha Yearwood is writing her fourth cookbook: "It's been really fun"

ABC/Image Group LATrisha Yearwood is working on a new cookbook.

The country star and host of the hit Food Network show Trisha’s Southern Kitchen spilled the beans during a Facebook livestream with fans this weekend, revealing that she’s in the beginning stages of writing her fourth cookbook.

The new publication will follow Trisha’s previous three books: Georgia Cooking in an Oklahoma Kitchen: Recipes from My Family to Yours, Home Cooking with Trisha Yearwood: Stories and Recipes to Share with Family and Friends, and Trisha’s Table.

The superstar says the new book will likely focus on her niche of comfort food recipes. “I’ve figured out what we do is comfort food, so that’s what we’re going with. And I’m excited. I’m having a really good time,” she says. “It’s been really fun. I’ve missed doing it.”

Trisha co-wrote her first two books with her mother Gwen and sister Beth, while Trisha’s Table was penned by the two sisters after their mother passed away.

“Writing the books is always kind of cathartic for me. It started with the very first one that my mom and my sister and I wrote after our dad passed, and it was a way for us to be together,” she explains. “And then we wrote that second book together. Then the third book Beth and I did, and that became a tribute to both of our parents. And so, I’m really excited.”

Trisha anticipates that the new book will be available next year.

By Cillea Houghton

