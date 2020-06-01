On-Air Promotions
Re-opening Shout Outs
June 1, 2020
Do you have a favorite bar, restaurant, or local company that is re-opening in some capacity after being closed the last few months? Tell us what you’re so excited to experience again… maybe their curly fries or your favorite bartender Madison making the best shots. Send us a Mic Drop on the NEW Country 92-3 APP so we can give em a SHOUT OUT on the air! Download the app and record your Re Opening Shout Out or go to newcountry923.fm to nominate your favorite local hot spot!