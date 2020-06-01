Kelly Clarkson sets sail on a "Pontoon" with Little Big Town cover

Kelly Clarkson kicked off The Kelly Clarkson Show this morning with a nod to Little Big Town: a cover of their hit “Pontoon.”

On each episode of her talk show, Kelly does a segment called “Kellyoke,” where she performs a cover version of a popular song. The Voice coach officially welcomed summer, along with the month of June, with her sultry take on LBT’s breezy track.

The audience bounced and clapping along as Kelly danced her way through the crowd while serenading them with the 2012 Grammy and CMA-winning hit, complete with a run of soulful notes before the final chorus.

The show was filmed in February before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the shut down of in-house production in March. Kelly has since been hosting the show from her home in Montana and conducting virtual interviews, in addition to airing previously taped clips.

By Cillea Houghton

