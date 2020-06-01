Kane Brown raises his voice to combat injustice: "We have to become one to be at peace"

Kane Brown is contributing his voice to the discussion of racism and injustice in America.

In a tweet Monday, Kane focused his message on how to bring about peace and unity in a world that’s divided, encouraging that we all need to see one another as human beings.

“We will never see peace in this world until we ALL see each other as PEOPLE. We will never understand each other when you have people on 2 different sides. We have to become 1 to be at peace,” Kane writes, alongside a peace symbol and heart emoji.

He later expanded on this point in an Instagram post, admitting that he’s not a confrontational person and wanted to express his view point in an effective, yet sensitive manner.

“I’ve been trying to think of how to say this as easy as possible and not be bashed because of the different sides. I hate confrontation but this is the truth whether you wanna Believe it or not,” he continues. “Any questions I’ll answer as many as I can.”

Kane is one of the many country artists who have turned to social media to decry racism in the wake of George Floyd‘s death in police custody a week ago today in Minneapolis. Others who’ve spoken out include Thomas Rhett, Dan + Shay, Jimmie Allen, Lady Antebellum, Mickey Guyton and many more.

