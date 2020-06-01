Jimmie Allen, Maren Morris & more speak out on death of George Floyd

Several country stars are speaking out in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Protests and riots broke out across the country this weekend after a video surfaced last week showing white Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of 46-year-old Floyd, who’s black, for over eight minutes, during which time Floyd became unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead. Chauvin and three other responding officers were fired and Chauvin was later arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Jimmie Allen, Maren Morris and Lady Antebellum are among the artists using their voices to condemn racism and hatred and support acts of love and compassion.

Jimmie shared an honest Twitter post about his role as a father of a black son. Lady A’s Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood also made a collective statement about their responsibiliy as parents to raise their children “to lead with love, respect, compassion and a serving heart.”

Ingrid Andress lent her voice to the discussion by recommending a series of books to help educate her fans on equality, in addition to sharing the link to the grassroots organization, Justice for Big Floyd, while Maren tweeted the lyrics to her song, “Dear Hate.”

Here are those reactions, and more:

Jimmie Allen: “I challenge everyone to love each other and let our hearts speak louder than the injustice. Love so hard that is suffocates the hate.”

Lady Antebellum: “We can’t speak to how it feels to be the target of racism in America, but we can see the pain, the suffering & the toll it continues to take. Our hope is that we all take the time to listen, educate ourselves, have difficult conversations and make changes through our own actions.”

Maren Morris: “Dear Hate…”

Mickey Guyton: “There are people out here really trying to spark change. And the looting is absolutely disrespecting George Floyd’s death. Let’s honor him today. Spread truth in love.”

Chris Young: “Racism is NOT something that should be ignored, and is something that should not exist. Sorry, but I can’t just stay silent on this.”

Tim McGraw: “Nobody’s ever improved on the ideal that all are created equal and that we should love one another as we love ourselves….”

Ingrid Andress: “I implore you to educate yourself so you can start understanding why this is such an important movement.”

Travis Denning: “I stand for my black brothers and sisters that are like family to me, and the black men and women I’ll never meet. I stand for all men and women to be treated equally.”

Maddie & Tae: “Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.”

Old Dominion: “I know we as people can find love and compassion for our neighbors who have been hurt.”

Tenille Townes: “I have sat down to find words over these past couple of days and I really don’t know what to say. But I keep speaking George Floyd’s name and I’m letting the sadness and hunger for change soak in every time I do.”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.