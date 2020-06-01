Important info about the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis box office

The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis box office will re-open and resume normal hours on Monday, June 1st. If you purchased tickets at the box office for a show that has been cancelled or rescheduled with a new date, you will have until June 30th to receive your refund in person.

If you would like to obtain a refund for eligible tickets, please visit the venue website at https://bit.ly/HCASTL2020 for box office hours and procedures. Online purchases will NOT be eligible for refunds at the box office. For more information on our refund policy, visit https://livenation.com/refund.