Ashley McBryde proclaims "Hang in There" with 'Good Morning America' performance

Ashley McBryde finds new meaning in her song, “Hang in There Girl” during a virtual performance on Good Morning America.

The 2019 CMA New Artist of the Year joined GMA via video conference to deliver an enduring acoustic performance of the meaningful track. Poised on a leather couch with her guitar, Ashley lives and breathes the lyrics that proclaim “hang in there girl/you’re gonna be all right.”

The song is inspired by a young woman she saw on the side of the road, looking frustrated with the world. Ashley empathized with her, having grown up in a small, rural town and feeling those same frustrations.

“I really wished I could have stopped and tell her, ‘hang in there, you’re really going to look back on this fondly,'” Ashley explains of the song that’s featured on her new album, Never Will, released on April 3.

She also states that in light of the tragic death of George Floyd on May 25 that’s rattled the nation, the song’s message remains timely.

“The record came out in the height of the pandemic, so this song has a whole new meaning for me now, especially with everything that’s happening in the world this week. ‘Hang In There’ is something we’re all having to tell ourselves and each other,” she remarks.

By Cillea Houghton

