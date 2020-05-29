Zac Brown re-releases solo album 'The Controversy', including new remixes and collaborations

Zac Brown Band frontman Zac Brown re-released his debut solo album, The Controversy, on Friday. The project originally came out as a surprise release last September.

The new version of the project boasts two remixes not featured in the first iteration of the project, including a Petey Radio remix of “Someone I Used to Know,” the lead single off of Zac Brown Band’s newest album, The Owl.

The re-released The Controversy also features “Spend it All on You — Petey Remix,” and two more new collaborations: “Hometown,” from DJ and producer Diplo’s new country project, Snake Oil, and “Someday,” which is included on Norwegian DJ Kygo’s brand-new Golden Hour album.

“This album is an outlet for me to explore pop music, a broad category in its own right, without expectations and to be creative musically in other ways,” says Zac. “…To create The Controversy, not only was I able to work with some incredible new collaborators, but I also love being able to share different sounds — regardless of label or genre — with my fans.”

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.