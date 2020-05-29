WATCH: Kacey Musgraves Makes An Appearance On ‘The Not Too Late Show with Elmo’

It’s been a minute or two since I’ve caught an episode of Sesame Street. And who knew that Elmo and Cookie Monster had their own talk show on HBO Max? That’s a premium service in case you were wondering, which isn’t like HBO at all, really. According to NBC News, Disney struggled for years to capitalize on Kermit and the gang, and HBO Max has beaten them to it, making the first intelligent programming Jim Henson’s A-List Muppets have had literally in decades.

And they have famous guests! Recently, Kacey Musgraves made an appearance on the show wearing an appropriately-colored yellow dress while performing "Rubber Duckie" on an episode.

