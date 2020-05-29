Old Dominion revisits their musical past, shares three old songs for the first time

Old Dominion has combed through the archives of their career, and now they’re sharing three previously unreleased songs from three different points in their musical past.

“We’re releasing NEW, old music,” explains frontman Matthew Ramsey. “Three songs, previously unreleased but that were recorded for our previous albums Meat and Candy, Happy Endings, as well as an EP we released before signing a record deal.”

The first song, “I’m On It,” was originally recorded for the group’s 2015 major-label debut but was ultimately bumped from the track list in favor of “Song for Another Time,” which went on to be a chart-topping hit.

Next, the group shared the studio version of “Can’t Get You,” which fans may recognize: The live version of the song appeared on Old Dominion’s sophomore album, Happy Endings.

Finally, the band also dropped “Goes Without Saying,” which they first recorded for an independent EP that came out before they signed their record deal.

While the band has had plenty of time to mine their musical past amid the COVID-19 shutdown, the band has some exciting plans for the summer: They’re slated to perform during Good Morning America’s virtual Summer Concert Series this July.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.