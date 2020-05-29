Luke Combs Still Plans On Getting Married This Year

Luke Combs & Nicole Hocking were planning their wedding for 2020. They got engaged in November of 2018. Due to COVID-19, wedding variables like dates, venues, guests, & food have become hard to work around.

Luke joined Elaina Smith on her show, Nights With Elaina on May 27th. He explained that he & Nicole are unsure if the wedding will happen as the date approaches.

“Obviously, things are day to day, and that decision ultimately is not really up to us. I guess it depends on regulations and the way all this stuff shakes out. So I don’t know. We’ll see. Obviously, we would both love to [have the wedding], and hope that that happens sooner rather than later. But also, we want to be safe for our grandparents and different folks like that. There’s not much we can do about it but plan ahead.”