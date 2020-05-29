'Guitars, Couches, ETC., ETC.': Midland combats the quarantine blues with acoustic EP

Big Machine Records

Midland put an acoustic spin on five of their best-loved hits in Guitars, Couches, ETC., ETC., a new EP recorded from quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project’s name is a good-natured tip of the hat to Dwight Yoakam’s 1986 Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc., an album that the trio counts as an important influence on their music.

“The title is a bit tongue in cheek with reference to a seminal album that largely influenced this band, cut against the strange reality that we’ve all found ourselves living these past few months,” the band’s Mark Wystrach explains, adding that the return to old favorite songs felt like a balm for the band during such an uncertain time.

“It was medicinal to pick these songs back up and re-interpret them in a new way, both recording-wise and in the arrangements and colorings,” Mark adds. “We hope you enjoy these new iterations as much as we did making ‘em.”

The Guitars, Couches, ETC., ETC. EP sheds new light on some of Midland’s biggest hits over the years, including the top-five single “Burn Out” and their 2017 hit debut, “Drinkin’ Problem.”

By Carena Liptak

