Drive-in movies, cooking & card games: Brothers Osborne share how they’re spending quarantine

ABC/Image Group LA

Brothers Osborne take fans behind the scenes of how they’re spending self-isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic in a new installment of CMT’s On the Road Series — which has been renamed “Off the Road” in light of the quarantine. People premiered the vlog-style clip.

Bandmates and brothers TJ and John Osborne have been isolating together in Nashville, along with their mom, sister and John’s wife, fellow artist Lucie Silvas. While they miss their fans, the pair admits that this time off the road has provided them a much-needed break.

“To be honest with you, when it happened, I thought, ‘Okay, each day is going to crawl by. I’m going to be losing my mind by day four. And the first month flew by so fast. We come home, and you know, we spend time with family, not feel like you’re being lazy,” John explains in the clip.

“The government has mandated that you stay home, and so you have an excuse. It has been a blessing. It’s been the break that I know my brother and I have needed for a long time,” he adds.

John’s also been keeping busy with home improvement and artistic projects, while TJ shows off his newfound skills in the kitchen in the video, taking fans along for the ride as he cooks steaks. With their family, the brothers are enjoying card games and even a drive-in movie theater set up in their driveway.

Even though they’re enjoying the break, Brothers O can’t wait until they can get back onstage.

“We’re looking forward to getting back out on the road, though, I can tell you that we miss our fans. We miss performing,” they agree.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.