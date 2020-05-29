Home » Barclay’s Quarantine Routine (St. Louis Blues Pup)
In case you're wondering what Barclay has been doing during this pause… #stlblues pic.twitter.com/6QfxTIkL78— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) May 28, 2020
View this post on Instagram missing my hockey frensA post shared by Barclay (@stlbluespup) on Apr 18, 2020 at 9:58am PDT
A post shared by Barclay (@stlbluespup) on Apr 18, 2020 at 9:58am PDT