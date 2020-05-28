"You Kissed Me First,” quarantine style: Carly Pearce drops next “Social Distance Sessions” video

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to prevent artists from playing shows or seeing their fans in person, Carly Pearce and her band are finding creative ways to stay connected.

This week, the singer dropped the second installment of her “Social Distance Sessions” music video series, and this time around, she and her band performed “You Kissed Me First,” one of the tracks on her recently released, self-titled sophomore album. The clip shows Carly and her band performing their parts of the song separately at home.

Earlier this month, Carly kicked off her “Social Distance Sessions” with the heartfelt ballad “It Won’t Always Be Like This.” The song’s message highlights the fact that nothing in life is permanent, and urges listeners to weather life’s storms and savor its sweet moments, knowing that things will change at some point.

Since the pandemic began, “It Won’t Always Be Like This” has taken on a whole new meaning for Carly, who included a montage of images of health care workers in her video for the song.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.