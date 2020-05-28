'United We Sing': Tim McGraw, Little Big Town to salute essential workers in upcoming special

Tim McGraw and Little Big Town are just two of the artists slated to join a new TV special called United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes, an all-star event featuring a wide range of A-list actors and musical performers.

Hosted by Grammy and Emmy-winning actor Harry Connick, Jr., the special will take viewers along for the ride on a RV road trip with Harry and his daughter, Georgia, from their home in Connecticut to New Orleans. Along the way, they’ll stop to thank essential workers in health care, food service, law enforcement and more.

Participating stars include the likes of Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey and Renée Zellweger. Along with Tim and Little Big Town, musical artists such as Cyndi Lauper, Dave Matthews, Irma Thomas and more will be on hand to help spotlight these everyday heroes’ contributions.

As you watch United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes, you’ll be able to donate to a variety of charities supporting underserved children, including No Kid Hungry and the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans. The special will also spotlight the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, part of the charitable arm of the Recording Academy.

United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes will air on CBS on Sunday, June 21 from 8-10 p.m. ET.

By Carena Liptak

